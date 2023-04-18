What's Hot

Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors Dropped By Talent Manager Entertainment 360 After Assault Charges

The "Creed III" star experienced further fallout after he was charged with choking a woman in a domestic dispute.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

“Creed III” star Jonathan Majors has been dumped by talent manager Entertainment 360 in the wake of his domestic violence arrest last month, Deadline reported Monday.

The move by Majors’ longtime manager, which Deadline attributed to several unnamed sources, comes after the public relations firm The Lede Co. also parted ways with him, and design house Valentino “mutually” agreed with him that he would not attend the Met Gala as its guest, the outlet added.

Variety confirmed Entertainment 360′s move, noting Majors was “removed as a client last month.”

Majors, also known for “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and an ongoing role as Kang the Conqueror in Marvel/Disney+’s “Loki,” was also dropped from U.S. Army commercials after his March 25 arrest.

Jonathan Majors attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party.
Jonathan Majors attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party.
Robert Smith via Getty Images

Majors was charged with strangulation, assault and harassment in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman.

His lawyer said Majors is “probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows” and released text messages from the woman to provide context.

Majors is still represented by William Morris Endeavor, Deadline reported.

HuffPost did not immediately hear back from Entertainment 360, WME or Majors’ listed publicist, who works for The Lede Co.

Need help? In the U.S., call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) for the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

