Marvel Studios Drops Jonathan Majors Following Assault Conviction

Actor Jonathan Majors leaves the courthouse following closing arguments in his domestic violence trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on Dec.15 in New York City. John Nacion via Getty Images

Marvel Studios is parting ways with actor Jonathan Majors following his conviction of assault and harassment, a Marvel spokesperson confirmed to HuffPost.

A New York jury convicted Majors, 34, on Monday after a two-week trial. He was acquitted of aggravated harassment and an additional assault charge.

The actor is known for his roles as Damian Anderson in “Creed III” and as Atticus Freeman in “Lovecraft Country.”

Since 2021, he has portrayed the supervillain Kang the Conqueror in multiple Marvel productions, and was positioned as the chief antagonist for the studio’s current and upcoming slate of movies and TV shows. Marvel Studios is owned by Disney.

Majors’ sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 6.

The Marvel spokesperson declined to provide HuffPost with additional details.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.