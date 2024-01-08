Jonathan Majors Says He Was 'Shocked' By Assault Verdict

Jonathan Majors categorically denied any guilt in his first interview since being found guilty of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.
Opening up in an emotional sit-down on “Good Morning America,” Majors told ABC News anchor Linsey Davis he was “shocked and afraid” upon learning the jury’s decision in December.
“I’m standing there and the verdict comes down,” he said. “I say, ’How is that possible based off the evidence, based off the prosecution’s evidence, let alone our evidence? How is that possible?”
Majors continued to claim he did nothing to physically harm Jabbari, who was left with a fractured finger, bruising and a cut behind her ear following a scuffle over his phone in early 2023.
The “Creed III” actor insisted he did not cause the dancer’s injuries, telling Davis, “I wish to God I knew” how she was hurt.
“That would give clarity,” he said. “That would give me some type of peace about it.”
Majors, who was dropped from his Marvel Studios role following his conviction, also said he believes he will work in Hollywood again and plans to appeal the case.
He could be given up to a year in prison when he is sentenced on Feb. 6.
In response to his “Good Morning America” interview, Brittany Henderson, Jabbari’s attorney, said that Majors “continues to take no accountability for his actions” in a statement to ABC News.
“His denigration of our jury system is not dissimilar from the above-the-law attitude that he has maintained throughout this legal process,” Henderson said. “The timing of these new statements demonstrates a clear lack of remorse for the actions for which he was found guilty and should make the sentencing decisions fairly easy for the Court.”
Watch the full interview below.
Need help? In the U.S., call 1-866-331-9474 or text “loveis” to 22522 for the National Dating Abuse Helpline.