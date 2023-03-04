What's Hot

EntertainmentJonathan MajorsCreed III

Jonathan Majors Tears Up After Surprise Emotional Visit From College Instructor

Ashley Gates Jansen taught the "Creed III" actor when he was a freshman at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.
Kimberley Richards

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Jonathan Majors was recently surprised with a virtual visit from one of his college instructors, and the tears came rolling in.

During an appearance on the “Tamron Hall Show” on Friday, the “Creed III” actor received a video call from his former drama instructor Ashley Gates Jansen, who taught him in his freshman year at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.

“He came to the school with a passion, devotion and an intensity like I’ve never seen before,” Jansen said in a pre-recorded tape. She added, “Jonathan is a warrior, and he is a poet.”

Jansen then appeared in the segment for a live video call with the actor. She congratulated Majors for the premiere of “Creed III,” which hit theaters on Friday.

“I am so proud of you,” she said before adding, “It is such a dream for me, a dream come true, watching your dreams come true.”

“I love you,” Majors responded while tearing up. “I’m happy to see you.”

He then said, “Thank you for doing this. I appreciate it. You OK? Everybody all right?”

After graduating from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, Majors later received his master’s degree from Yale School of Drama in 2016.

Majors stars in several films this year, including “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and “Creed III.”

In “Creed III,” Majors plays antagonist Damian, who’s pit against Adonis Creed, played by Michael B. Jordan. Jordan makes his directorial debut in the film.

Majors and Jordan have often talked about the close bond they built while making the film.

“We have a very amicable relationship. That’s my best buddy,” Majors said about Jordan in an interview with Entertainment Tonight last month. “We support each other on a day to day, so, if it’s Marvel, it’s Marvel that day; if it’s girl troubles, it’s girl troubles that day — whatever, whatever. He’s my brother.”

