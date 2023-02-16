What's Hot

Entertainmentmarvel cinematic universeant manJonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors Reveals Why He Almost 'Walked Out' Of First Marvel Meeting

“I grew up in a very particular way, and I don’t want to waste nobody’s time,” said Majors, who stars in the upcoming "Ant-Man" film.
Ben Blanchet

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” actor Jonathan Majors said he asked himself whether or not he was “supposed to be” at his first Marvel meeting years before his role as Kang the Conqueror.

Majors, who stars as the villain in the upcoming “Ant-Man” movie, told Vanity Fair that he nearly “walked out” of a general meeting with Marvel.

“I grew up in a very particular way, and I don’t want to waste nobody’s time,” Majors said.

“So I got in there and they’re just busy. And I was like, ‘I’m supposed to be here, right?’ It got long, and I went, ‘I’m just going to go. It’s cool. I’ll just go.’”

Majors, who is set to appear in at least two future “Avengers” films, revealed that he walked out of the office but hadn’t left the building when he heard that casting director Sarah Finn was about to join the meeting. So he went back in and they met.

“We were having this great conversation. I think it was three years later that we had the Kang chat,” said Majors.

“And there’s no trepidation now, especially because of who Kang is. When I said yes, we got the whole picture, and what is being laid out is cohesive.”

Majors’ villain role comes after he found inspiration in Heath Ledger’s iconic performance as the Joker in “The Dark Knight.”

The “Creed III” actor, whose teenage years involved a high school suspension and a shoplifting arrest, recently told Entertainment Weekly that he immersed himself in the world of theater after seeing the performance.

“I’m trying to give as many bastions of hope for those who were like me, man,” said Majors, who looks to inspire moviegoers with his performance.

“We are extremely complex if we allow ourselves to be, and if you can be touched in certain places that you don’t even know, you’ll be better. If you can find a haven of comfort in being seen, that’s helpful. If you can watch a film and be inspired to work out, great. Inspired to love somebody better, great. Inspired to be a better best friend, great. That’s the business I’m in.”

Ben Blanchet - null

