CNN Doctor Hits Tucker Carlson With Damning Question About His COVID-19 Coverage

CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner on Friday took Tucker Carlson to task over his often-criticized, irresponsible coverage of COVID-19.

And the cardiologist asked a damning question of the Fox News personality.

“Is the coronavirus one of his sponsors?” tweeted Reiner.

Carlson seems hellbent on letting COVID go on as long as possible. He’s “questioned” the safety of vaccines. Now he says masks are unsafe. Somehow he never seems to have an actual expert on his show to discuss. Is the coronavirus one of his sponsors? https://t.co/kYC4DuaLgh — Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) July 2, 2021

“Carlson seems hellbent on letting COVID go on as long as possible,” Reiner wrote.

“He’s ‘questioned’ the safety of vaccines. Now he says masks are unsafe. Somehow he never seems to have an actual expert on his show to discuss,” he added.

Carlson has repeatedly used his prime-time show, which is the conservative network’s most-watched, to sow doubt about the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 shots and public health measures aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

Only on Thursday, he tossed in an anti-vaccine line during a rant about first lady Jill Biden.