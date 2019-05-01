Screenshot Jonathan Van Ness and Gabrielle Union discuss the latest epic battle as they chat on "Gay of Thrones."

Seeking some emotional support after Sunday night’s brutal “Game of Thrones” episode?

Let “Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness help you process everything that went down ... at least everything we could see ... in his recap show (Emmy-nominated, henny!) “Gay of Thrones.”

The grooming guru has been a fan of the series long before Netflix made him a star, welcoming guests, including series stars like Alfie Allen, into his hair salon to hilariously unpack each episode.

This week, icon in her own right Gabrielle Union joined Van Ness to break down perhaps the most stressful outing of the series to date, and the two got along famously ― even re-creating her iconic cheer from “Bring It On.”

This piece references details from the most recent episode of “Game of Thrones.” Consider yourself warned.

In the episode, titled what else but, of course, “The Dong Night,” Union and Van Ness discuss some major moments like the White Walkers’ confusing battle tactics (“How come the White Walkers like yell and hiss and scream through the whole episode and then get to the library and start following the rules?”); how the Night King, whom Van Ness dubbed as “Ice Pence,” stole his signature red carpet pose; and why Van Ness is seriously jealous of Arya’s major hero moment.

“So let me get this straight. [Arya] pops her cherry and then shatters a motherfucking king off his patriarchal nasty podium,” he says in the clip. “That’s literally my perfect day.”

Well, watching Van Ness and Union recap “Game of Thrones” just so happens to be ours.