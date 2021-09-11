“They are leading by coercion,” Ernst railed Friday against the Biden White House’s sweeping directives on Fox News , joining the chorus of GOP criticism leveled against the plans that seek to end the pandemic.

“And I would agree with the point that is being made by so many of my colleagues that this is a diversion, away from 9/11,” Ernst continued. “And away from the 20th anniversary, and away from the debacle that was his Afghanistan withdrawal.”