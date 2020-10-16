Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) may have not done herself any favors during a debate with Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield on Thursday night.
The two candidates were each questioned about something essential to many Iowa farmers: the price of soybeans and corn.
Greenfield was asked if she knew the price of corn. She not only answered correctly, but also worked in some observations about what those numbers mean to struggling farmers.
Yet when Ernst was asked the price of soybeans, she first ducked the question, speaking for more than a minute on trade issues. Then, when asked again about the price of soybeans, she fumbled and got it wrong.
After being corrected by the moderators, Ernst accused Greenfield of not answering either (she did). Next, Ernst indicated she was answering about the price of corn, in which case her response was still well off the mark. Finally, she blamed the audio problems that had cropped up several times during the debate:
FiveThirtyEight rates the race a tossup, with a slight edge to Greenfield.
Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg ― a Democrat ― said on Twitter that the exchange was “possibly the most Midwestern moment in the history of televised Senate debates.”
Following the debate, Greenfield took a victory lap on Twitter:
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more information
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place