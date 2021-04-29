POLITICS

Joni Ernst's 'Liberal Fantasy Island' Stunt Goes Hilariously Off The Rails

The Republican senator's chart got a makeover on Twitter, leading to tweets about sex blimps and "abolish lasagna."

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) on Wednesday unveiled a chart showing what she called a “Liberal Fantasy Island.” 

Ernst broke out her visual aid during a speech on the floor as part of a GOP “pre-buttal” ahead of President Joe Biden’s first speech to a joint session of Congress:

But it wasn’t long before her chart started trending on Twitter for an entirely different reason.  

Writer/comic Keaton Patti gave Ernst’s chart a makeover, causing “Abolish Lasagna” to trend on Twitter: 

Some felt obliged to fact-check a meme from a comedy writer: 

But most decided to have a little fun with it:  

