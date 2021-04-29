Joni Ernst's 'Liberal Fantasy Island' Stunt Goes Hilariously Off The Rails

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) on Wednesday unveiled a chart showing what she called a “Liberal Fantasy Island.”
Ernst broke out her visual aid during a speech on the floor as part of a GOP “pre-buttal” ahead of President Joe Biden’s first speech to a joint session of Congress:
But it wasn’t long before her chart started trending on Twitter for an entirely different reason.
Writer/comic Keaton Patti gave Ernst’s chart a makeover, causing “Abolish Lasagna” to trend on Twitter:
Some felt obliged to fact-check a meme from a comedy writer:
But most decided to have a little fun with it:
