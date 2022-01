Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) used a giant poster of George Washington in sunglasses to tell Democrats to “cool it” with their filibuster-busting plans on Wednesday.

Ernst: I would urge my Democratic colleagues to take some advice.. from George Washington 😎 and cool it pic.twitter.com/LSJvAB420y — Acyn (@Acyn) January 12, 2022

The stunt prompted “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” to remind viewers of all the other times Ernst has used props on the Senate floor.

She is “the queen of prop comedy,” the Comedy Central cracked.

Watch the montage here: