Jordan Klepper Shows Arizona Auditors How Easy It Is To Spread Election BS

He also found out that the carnival next door was being run more professionally.

Two auditors insisted that they were just trying to debunk conspiracy theories. They explained the wild claims involving secret watermarks and hidden bamboo and said that they were looking into these issues because people believed it. But Klepper wasn’t buying it.

“Is there is a chance people believe this because people add fuel to the fire by elevating this and therefore letting that be part of the conversation?” Klepper asked.

Then, he offered up a taste of their own medicine.

“Are you looking into the Hungarian vector?” he asked.

“I didn’t know about that one,” one of the auditors said.

“What’s the Hungarian vector?” the other asked.

“It’s a bullshit thing I just made up that sounds cool and a little bit spooky,” Klepper shot back.

By the end of the interview, things were getting a little tense:

“Cyber Ninjas,” a firm with no experience in conducting voter audits, is performing the audit. So far, witnesses said it looks like a haphazard process. One reporter spotted auditors using pens with black and blue ink, which would alter ballots and were not supposed to be used as a result.

One Republican who initially supported the audit now regrets it.

“It makes us look like idiots,” state Sen. Paul Boyer of suburban Phoenix told The New York Times in an article published Sunday. “I didn’t think it would be this ridiculous. It’s embarrassing to be a state senator at this point.”