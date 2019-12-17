Jordan Klepper's Back On The Election Trail, And His First Trump Rally Was A Doozy

Jordan Klepper’s back on the presidential campaign trail, and he’s already uncovering mind-blowing insights into the psyche of American voters.

The comedian has rejoined “The Daily Show” on the cusp of 2020 to provide a series of field reports throughout the election season, according to a Comedy Central press release. Klepper was known for his popular reports from Donald Trump rallies during the 2016 campaign and will hit the road again to provide a “deep dive” on “issues that matter the most to Americans.”

“The 2020 election is turning into a mad American circus, and I’d be damned if I wasn’t going to sneak in, throw a top hat on and start guessing everyone’s weight,” Klepper said.

Host Trevor Noah welcomed Klepper back on Monday night’s broadcast for his new segment: “Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse.”

His first special field report was filed from Trump’s Dec. 10 rally in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and features everything from Baby Yoda Trump merch (labeled Great America Keep) to one supporter’s elaborate dream that the Trump children ― Ivanka, Don Jr., Eric, Tiffany and even 13-year-old Barron Trump ― would nab presidencies up until 2060.

Watch Klepper’s insightful coverage below.