‘It Gets Worse’: Jordan Klepper Exposes 'Most Damning’ Moment Of Trump Trial

This week's "Daily Show" host spotted some uncomfortable testimony during the former president's hush money trial.
Daily Show” correspondent Jordan Klepper said Donald Trump’s hush money trial took an “uncomfortably personal” turn on Tuesday, when Stormy Daniels took the stand and described their relationship.

Daniels testified about Trump’s silk pajamas, spanking him with a magazine, and him saying he sleeps in a separate bedroom from Melania Trump.

“But if that stuff made you uncomfortable, hold on. It gets worse,” Klepper warned. Daniels also testified that Trump said she reminded him of one of his daughters, Ivanka Trump.

“Hashtag girl dad!” said Klepper, who is hosting this week.

Even that may not have been the day’s biggest revelation.

“Maybe the actually damning part of all of this is how Trump got Stormy to have sex with him,” Klepper said. “According to Daniels, he suggested that she could be on ‘The Apprentice.’ Later, he stripped to his underwear, and told her, ‘This is the only way you’re getting out of the trailer park.’”

Klepper’s studio audience groaned.

“Yikes,” he agreed. “So Trump isn’t just a bad lover who thinks talking about his daughter is an acceptable form of foreplay. He’s a creep who dangles career advancement over women to get them to have sex with him.”

Klepper sarcastically called the former president’s behavior “disappointing.”

“Who would’ve thought a man found liable for sexual assault would coerce a woman into sex,” he said. “I mean honestly, it’s like you can’t even trust sex offenders these days.”

See more in his Tuesday night “Daily Show” monologue:

