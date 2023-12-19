What's Hot

Jordan Klepper Recaps His Wildest Moments With Donald Trump Fans In 2023 And... Wow

Ousted Rep. George Santos makes a cameo in "The Daily Show" montage.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

Laugh at Jordan’s Klepper’s supercut of his time with Donald Trump fans in 2023 or you’ll cry.

On Monday, “The Daily Show” shared a 13-minute montage of the wildest exchanges its correspondent had with followers of the four-times-indicted former president.

Klepper watched as Trump devotees twisted themselves in knots trying to defend their idol at rallies, protests and more.

His heckling of the former GOP congressman-turned-personalized video message hawker George Santos also made the cut.

Watch the video here:

