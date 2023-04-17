What's Hot

Jordan Klepper Names MAGA Belief That ‘Really Scares Me’

The "Daily Show" correspondent said Donald Trump supporters' 2020 election conspiracies have now gone a step further.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Jordan Klepper expressed concern on Sunday about the number of Donald Trump’s supporters he has met during his field pieces for “The Daily Show” who are “unable to let go of the idea” that the former president isn’t still in power.

It’s “a thing that really scares me,” Klepper told MSNBC’s Jen Psaki ahead of his weeklong stint guest-hosting the Comedy Central program.

Klepper said those folks in the MAGA movement don’t just falsely believe Trump won the 2020 election, but actually think “he still has power” and is “still making decisions.”

“I think that goes to how much we want to believe these conspiracies are true to the point that we can’t even relinquish the idea that Donald Trump doesn’t pull the strings anymore,” he explained.

Watch the interview here:

