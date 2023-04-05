Jordan Klepper Heckles George Santos About Volleyball At Trump Arraignment

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) tried his hardest to appear esteemed in front of reporters Tuesday — only to be heckled for his fabricated past.

The lying lawmaker joined extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) rallying in Lower Manhattan to support former President Donald Trump ahead of his arraignment when he was confronted by dozens of journalists — and a “Daily Show” correspondent.

Santos, who is under investigation for falsehoods about his heritage, education and work history while campaigning for office, had just finished berating reporters while claiming he supported “the rule of law” when a familiar voice interrupted.

“George, are you finally bringing legitimacy to this process?” Klepper asked, per footage posted on Twitter. “George, we wanna hear about your volleyball career. George! George! George, speak up! We wanna hear the legitimacy you’re bringing to the process!”

Santos appeared not to mind the swarm of attention, chiding the group of journalists: “Is this how the media behaves?” He continued speaking until someone on his team announced: “That’s enough!” Clearly, it wasn’t for Klepper.

“George, are you worried that this is becoming a circus?” Klepper yelled. “George, talk about your time running a circus! George, thank you for your service!”

The embattled House member has famously been caught in an epic web of lies, falsely claiming he was a descendant of Holocaust survivors from Ukraine, that his mother died on 9/11 — and that he was a Baruch College volleyball star who “slayed.”

Santos told reporters Tuesday that “this isn’t about me” and that he was there “to support the president of the United States who’s been unfairly attacked by our DA.”

Klepper was there to remind him of his legacy.

“Tell us about your volleyball career, we need to know,” said Klepper as Santos started walking away, per footage posted on Twitter. “Have you recently got a law degree, is that why you’re here? Are you bringing legitimacy to this process, finally? Are you?”

“Talk to me about your law degrees — which law degrees have you got that you’re bringing here to this?” Klepper continued. “As first president of the United States, do you feel that you can actually handle the jurisprudence that’s going on?”

“George, George,” Klepper reiterated, “talk to me about your volleyball, George.”