'1 F**king Question': Jordan Klepper Has Blunt Advice For America's 'Gun Nuts'

“Daily Show” guest host Jordan Klepper said he wasn’t planning to speak about gun violence every night this week.

“But this is America,” he said. “And it’s not giving me a choice.”

Klepper said the most recent headline-making shootings all had something in common: The victims were simply in the wrong place, such as 16-year-old Ralph Yarl, who was shot in the head for ringing the wrong doorbell in Missouri, and two cheerleaders shot in Texas after one accidentally got into the wrong car in a parking lot.

“Does anyone else watching these stories feel like they’re losing their goddamn minds?” Klepper asked. “Call me old-fashioned, whatever happened to asking a person one fucking question?”

He said:

“Are you confused about why a stranger is at your house? Before you open fire, open your mouth and just ask them, ‘Can I help you?’ It’s not that hard. I know you have Second Amendment rights, America, but you also have First Amendment rights. Use them.”

Klepper recalled Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who infamously pulled out guns as protesters marched past their home in 2020.

“They got a lot shit for it,” Klepper said. “But y’know what? They didn’t fire on anybody. And I never thought I’d say this, but please, America, be more like these gun nuts.”

