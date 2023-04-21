What's Hot

Scarlett Johansson Has Only Nice Things To Say About This Ex-Husband

F. Murray Abraham Apologizes After Sexual Misconduct Allegations, Says He Only 'Told Jokes'

Report: Authorities Have Weighed Charges, Including 2 Possible Felonies, Against Hunter Biden

Fox News Parts Ways With 'Unfiltered' Host Dan Bongino

Laura Ingraham Warns Of Democrats' Pot-Smoking Agenda, But Twitter Users Don't Mind

Sen. Ted Cruz's Telling Call With Fox Business Host Caught On Newly Released Tape

Tennessee Republican Lawmaker Resigns After Ethics Violation

Radio Host Larry Elder Announces 2024 GOP Bid For President

Sen. John Fetterman Sparks Conversation About Cannabis Reform With 4/20 Tweet

Scarlett Johansson Details 'Weird' Reunion With Bill Murray

Montana Republicans Want Censure While Misgendering Lawmaker

The Best Movies To Watch Stoned On 420, According To Cannabis Pros

EntertainmentGun ViolenceDaily Showjordan klepper

'1 F**king Question': Jordan Klepper Has Blunt Advice For America's 'Gun Nuts'

The "Daily Show" guest host says these four easy words could prevent many shootings.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Daily Show” guest host Jordan Klepper said he wasn’t planning to speak about gun violence every night this week.

“But this is America,” he said. “And it’s not giving me a choice.”

Klepper said the most recent headline-making shootings all had something in common: The victims were simply in the wrong place, such as 16-year-old Ralph Yarl, who was shot in the head for ringing the wrong doorbell in Missouri, and two cheerleaders shot in Texas after one accidentally got into the wrong car in a parking lot.

“Does anyone else watching these stories feel like they’re losing their goddamn minds?” Klepper asked. “Call me old-fashioned, whatever happened to asking a person one fucking question?”

He said:

“Are you confused about why a stranger is at your house? Before you open fire, open your mouth and just ask them, ‘Can I help you?’ It’s not that hard. I know you have Second Amendment rights, America, but you also have First Amendment rights. Use them.”

Klepper recalled Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who infamously pulled out guns as protesters marched past their home in 2020.

“They got a lot shit for it,” Klepper said. “But y’know what? They didn’t fire on anybody. And I never thought I’d say this, but please, America, be more like these gun nuts.”

See more in his Thursday night monologue:

Go To Homepage
Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community