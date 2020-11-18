Jordan Klepper Exposes The Real Problem In Trump’s MAGA World: They Can’t Count

Turns out Jordan Klepper wasn’t done trolling President Donald Trump’s fans yet.

Klepper, who had been attending Trump’s campaign rallies for “The Daily Show,” hit last weekend’s Million MAGA March and found that the president’s supporters have a bit of a math problem.

“Can no one in the MAGA world count?” Klepper asked after multiple encounters with Trump supporters who struggled with numbers, from the way-less-than-1-million at the march to attendees who couldn’t figure out the election results.

One Trump supporter even had a hard time with the concept of “one.”

Check out his full report for “The Daily Show” below: