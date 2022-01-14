Jordan Klepper Confronts Matt Gaetz With An Absolutely Brutal Question

“Daily Show” correspondent Jordan Klepper returned to Washington last week for the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump.

He found some marking the occasion in a very unusual way, including Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who has pushed debunked conspiracy theories and other wild claims about the attack on Congress.

Advertisement

Gaetz said earlier this month he was “proud” of that day and vowed to mark the anniversary by walking the grounds of the insurrection site to pay homage to the “patriotic Americans” who took part in the riot.

As Klepper found, Gaetz didn’t walk.

He spoke in front of cameras, then quickly got into a vehicle ― but Klepper still had a chance to get some digs in at the fleeing Gaetz:

Klepper to Matt Gaetz: "Isn't this a little bit childish, Matt, or is that what attracts you to this?" pic.twitter.com/kXPS8MOrOi — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 13, 2022

Klepper’s last crack is in reference to a reported federal investigation looking into whether Gaetz and others paid for sex at drug-fueled parties involving a 17-year-old girl, including possibly paying for her to travel with him across state lines.

Advertisement

Gaetz has denied the allegations.