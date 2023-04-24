Jordan Klepper Recalls His Favorite MAGA Comment And It's A Doozy

Jordan Klepper has endured his fair share of wild moments with Donald Trump supporters during his MAGA field reports for “The Daily Show.”

But one comment stands out above many, the correspondent recalled in previously unseen footage filmed last week during his stint guest-hosting the Comedy Central program.

Klepper remembered talking to a woman during Trump’s first impeachment for trying to extort Ukraine. The then-president was blocking witnesses, including former national security adviser John Bolton, from testifying.

The woman insisted to Klepper that Trump was “innocent,” hadn’t done anything wrong, and said that if he had erred then he would be trying to hide it.

Klepper asked if blocking testimony would be an admission of guilt.

The woman agreed.

Klepper told her Trump was blocking testimony.

“And she takes this very long beat, she thinks about it, and she says, ‘I don’t care,’” he said.

The woman was “being completely honest in that moment,” he added, noting how when people’s politics become tied up with their identity it’s almost impossible to change their minds.

“They don’t give a shit about the new piece of information,” he said.

Watch the video here: