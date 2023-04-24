What's Hot

‘Major Crime Vibes’: John Oliver Blows The Whistle On Investing’s Biggest Scam

Jan. 6 Protester Says Tucker Carlson Is Trying To 'Destroy My Life'

Comedian Richard Lewis Reveals Parkinson's Diagnosis

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Receives The Easiest Fact Check Of Her Life

Republican Nancy Mace Warns GOP On Abortion: ‘We’re Going To Lose Huge’ In 2024

‘Stunning’ Wolf Discovery Caught On Wildlife Camera In Minnesota

9 Teenagers Injured In Texas Prom After-Party Shooting

Doja Cat Says She Was 'Super Ill' While Wearing Viral Red Crystal Look At Fashion Week

PoliticsDonald Trump the daily showjordan klepper

Jordan Klepper Recalls His Favorite MAGA Comment And It's A Doozy

The Donald Trump supporter was “being completely honest in that moment," said "The Daily Show" correspondent.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Jordan Klepper has endured his fair share of wild moments with Donald Trump supporters during his MAGA field reports for “The Daily Show.”

But one comment stands out above many, the correspondent recalled in previously unseen footage filmed last week during his stint guest-hosting the Comedy Central program.

Klepper remembered talking to a woman during Trump’s first impeachment for trying to extort Ukraine. The then-president was blocking witnesses, including former national security adviser John Bolton, from testifying.

The woman insisted to Klepper that Trump was “innocent,” hadn’t done anything wrong, and said that if he had erred then he would be trying to hide it.

Klepper asked if blocking testimony would be an admission of guilt.

The woman agreed.

Klepper told her Trump was blocking testimony.

“And she takes this very long beat, she thinks about it, and she says, ‘I don’t care,’” he said.

The woman was “being completely honest in that moment,” he added, noting how when people’s politics become tied up with their identity it’s almost impossible to change their minds.

“They don’t give a shit about the new piece of information,” he said.

Watch the video here:

Go To Homepage
Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community