Jordan Klepper Has Baffling Chat With Michigan Trump Supporters

Jordan Klepper of “The Daily Show” is hitting the campaign trail for a new special and this time he’s speaking to election deniers and other conspiracy theorists.

In a preview clip released by Comedy Central, Klepper meets two voters in Michigan, including one with some odd ideas about kidnapping plots.

“Feels like law and order is sort of an eh issue for you,” Klepper said:

“In this new half-hour special, Jordan goes back on the campaign trail before the midterms to find out who’s defending America’s elections, who is denying them and just how civil we can keep America’s next civil war,” Comedy Central said in a news release.