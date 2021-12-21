Jordan Klepper Keeps The Anti-Vaxxer Hits Coming In 'New Variants Edition'

“The Daily Show” correspondent Jordan Klepper proved again there’s no shortage of “unique arguments” from anti-vaxxers for avoiding the shots. (Watch the video below.)

In a continuing series, Klepper assembled the best responses from anti-vaccination rallies he attended. “The Daily Show” posted the “New Variants Edition” online Monday while the Comedy Central program takes a holiday break.

Some of the anti-vaxxer reasoning might make you spit out your Christmas eggnog. One person claimed she had seen more people in the hospital after they got the vaccine. Another said he was getting his information from qualified sources, like “word of mouth” and the organic grocery store.

But perhaps the best gift in this compilation is Klepper trying to get a Donald Trump supporter to understand that she’s rejecting a vaccine that her leader pushed to get developed at “warp speed.”

And to those still vaccine-resistant as the omicron variant rages, this is our gift to you from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

“Current vaccines are expected to protect against severe illness, hospitalizations, and deaths due to infection with the Omicron variant. However, breakthrough infections in people who are fully vaccinated are likely to occur. With other variants, like Delta, vaccines have remained effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalizations, and death. The recent emergence of Omicron further emphasizes the importance of vaccination and boosters.”