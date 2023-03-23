What's Hot

EntertainmentDonald TrumpDaily Showjordan klepper

Jordan Klepper Has A Truly Weird Experience At World's Saddest Pro-Trump Rally

The "Daily Show" correspondent has a baffling debate with a supporter of the former president.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Daily Show” correspondent Jordan Klepper is used to being surrounded by hordes of MAGA faithful at Donald Trump events, but this week’s protest in New York City in support of the former president left him pretty perplexed.

Trump urged his supporters to “protest” and “take our nation back” on Tuesday, when he said he would be indicted in the Stormy Daniels hush-money scandal.

But as Klepper found, the crowds simply didn’t turn out ― and the handful of Trump supporters in Manhattan couldn’t write this off as fake news.

“What have you seen so far?” he asked one of the pro-Trump demonstrators.

“Absolutely nothing,” he admitted.

Klepper called it a very different kind of rally given the crowd of “three to six people” but found “the arguments over some basic facts were refreshingly familiar.”

Then he got into an extremely strange debate with a Trump supporter who wasn’t sure that Joe Biden is president:

