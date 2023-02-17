What's Hot

Nikki Haley Supporter Stuns Jordan Klepper With Reason For Dumping Donald Trump

“I told you you wouldn’t have guessed it,” the Haley fan told the "Daily Show" correspondent.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

“The Daily Show” correspondent Jordan Klepper visited 2024 GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley’s campaign launch in South Carolina to see if her supporters were really “ready to turn the page” on Donald Trump.

And he was somewhat stunned by one man’s reason for ditching the former president.

The man teased what for him had been the “nail in the coffin.”

Klepper suggested it could have been down to Trump’s both sides-ing of the far-right rally in Charlottesville, his administration’s treatment of unaccompanied migrant children at the U.S.-Mexico border, his incitement of the Jan. 6 insurrection, his two impeachments or the attendance of white supremacists at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Nope, said the man.

It was actually for “criticizing (Florida GOP Gov. Ron) DeSantis before his election,” he revealed.

“I told you you wouldn’t have guessed it,” said the man.

“This is why you come and talk to people, you are constantly surprised,” replied Klepper.

Watch the video here:

