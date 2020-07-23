Jordan Klepper Sinks Trump’s Boater-Voters With Some Expert Offshore Trolling

President Donald Trump this summer celebrated the “boat parades” in support of his reelection ― so Jordan Klepper of “The Daily Show” took to the water to meet some of those boater-voters.

Klepper went to a boat parade in New Jersey to find out why Trump seems to be doing so well with the yacht, boat and jet ski demographic:

Klepper has been trolling the president’s supporters on land as well as by sea.

Earlier this year, he went to Iowa, where he quizzed Trump voters on the impeachment proceedings. And last year, he went to Trump rally in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!