Jordan Klepper Asks Trump Supporters To Explain Biden Conspiracy Theory And... Wow

The "Daily Show" correspondent puts Trump supporters on the spot.

Jordan Klepper of “The Daily Show” just attended what will likely be his final rally for President Donald Trump

Klepper, who has been trolling Trump supporters at rallies and “boat parades” since last year, tried to get some answers about everything from the president’s accomplishments to the right-wing conspiracy theory about Hunter Biden, son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

It got weird in a hurry: 

