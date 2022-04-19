Jordan Klepper Details His Most 'Revealing' Exchange With A Trump Fanatic

Sometimes Donald Trump’s supporters just make it too easy for Jordan Klepper to do his job.

The comedian has interviewed countless fans of the former president in his popular field pieces for “The Daily Show,” but one rallygoer jumped to mind when Klepper looked back on the wildest moments of his expeditions into Trump-world.

“There is a person that I found very revealing,” Klepper told HuffPost in an interview Wednesday.

The exchange took place at a rally during Trump’s reelection campaign, where Klepper asked an attendee what he liked about the then-president.

“He talked about how successful he was during the Trump administration, that Trump was great for the economy and how successful he had been for him,” the comedian said.

“I asked him what he did to be so successful during the Trump administration and he quite honestly answered: He was a debt collector.”

“And it was at that moment that I kind of lost it,” he continued. “Because, I mean, I don’t have to come armed with any comedy when the comedy like that writes itself.”

That moment appeared in Klepper’s 2021 special, “Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: Into the MAGAverse.” The man, a Trump rally enthusiast named Edward X. Young, told Klepper, “I’m literally making four times as much as I was making when Obama was president.”