Jordan Klepper Gets Goosebumps As Trump Rally Turns Even Weirder Than Usual

“Daily Show” correspondent Jordan Klepper hit the campaign trail again, turning up at last week’s Donald Trump rally in Wisconsin to speak to the MAGA faithful.

Once there, he found the conspiracy theories go far beyond the 2020 election and involve Michael Jackson, pedophiles, pizza, 9/11, Osama bin Laden, John F. Kennedy Jr. and more.

One rally-goer showed off an app that translates words into numbers based on Gematria beliefs.

“Trump: 88, J Kennedy: 88,” she explained to Klepper.

“So, they’re the same person?” he asked.

“I don’t know, that’s what Gematria says,” she replied.

“Type this: America is in a bad place.” Klepper said.

As it turned out, “America is in a bad place” is a 146, same as “Let’s go Brandon.”

“Do you have goosebumps yet?” the rally-goer asked after explaining the link.

“I’m getting goosebumps right now,” Klepper replied with mock excitement.