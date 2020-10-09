Jordan Klepper Trolls Trump Voters At A ‘COVID Rally’ And It Got Awkward Fast

“The Daily Show” sent correspondent Jordan Klepper to what he called a “slightly different kind of super-spreader event.”

That would be one of President Donald Trump’s MAGA rallies.

“These rallies are a known vector for spreading Trump’s favorite lies,” Klepper noted as he visited the parking lot of the president’s Sept. 26 event in Pennsylvania.

That’s same day Trump may have contracted the coronavirus as he hosted a White House event linked to multiple infections.

But at the rally, Klepper was contact-tracing for a different kind of infection.

As he put it, he was there to see “how many people have caught Trump’s version of reality.”

Turns out it’s highly contagious:

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has since ﻿urged those who attended the rally to download an app to assist in contact tracing in case of any positive tests as a result of the event.