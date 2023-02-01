Jordan Klepper Left Stunned By Bizarre New Conspiracy Theories At Trump Event

Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail this weekend ― and his “Daily Show” tail was along for the ride as Jordan Klepper spoke to supporters outside the event.

First billed as a rally, the gathering was downgraded into something more “intimate,” Klepper noted.

But while it might’ve been smaller in size, the levels of oddity were off the charts, with attendees offering wild conspiracy theories on everything from who’s actually president (Trump) to Ukrainian refugees (actors, since there’s no war and “the whole thing is fabricated”).

One guest called himself “Sombrero Trump” because of the Trump-themed sombrero he was wearing.

“I see a guy like this, and I’m thinking this guy’s got two dates circled on his calendar: Cinco de Mayo, and January 6th,” Klepper told him.

“Yes,” the man agreed.

Two of the people Klepper spoke with believed there are currently two U.S. militaries... one under Trump, and one under Biden, who ― they also insisted ― is not actually president and doesn’t have the presidential seal.

See more in the latest “Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse” segment from Tuesday night’s “Daily Show” below: