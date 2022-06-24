Jordan Klepper Quizzes Trump Fans About Jan. 6, And It Goes Just As You'd Expect

Jordan Klepper is back out in Trump World to see what the MAGA supporters are taking from the Jan. 6 House select committee hearings. (Hint: It’s nothing.)

“The Daily Show” correspondent interviewed supporters of former President Donald Trump at a rally in Mississippi to see if the damning evidence presented by the Jan. 6 committee, which is investigating the U.S. Capitol attack, was cutting through at all.

Most people said they weren’t watching the hearings. Two women didn’t even know what happened on Jan. 6, 2021. And, as Klepper observed, “For almost everyone here, insurrectioning was a non-issue. It was the hearings themselves that were the problem.”

And when Klepper showed attendees footage of former Attorney General William Barr saying Trump’s electoral fraud claims were “bullshit” and Ivanka Trump saying she believed Barr, they still didn’t buy it.