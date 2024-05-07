EntertainmentDonald Trumptim scottKristi Noem

Jordan Klepper Has Video Evidence Of How 'Humiliating' It Is To Be A Trump Stooge

"The Daily Show" correspondent spots bizarre moments from some of the former president's VP hopefuls.
Daily Show” correspondent Jordan Klepper spotted a bizarre moment on TV over the weekend as Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) took election denial to a new level.

Scott, who is on the shortlist of Donald Trump’s potential vice presidential picks, didn’t just deny the 2020 results. As Klepper pointed out, he pre-denied the 2024 vote count during a wild interview in which he repeatedly refused to accept the results, saying only that Trump will be the next president.

“This is how humiliating it is to be on Trump’s team: Normal questions become trick questions,” said Klepper, who is hosting “The Daily Show” this week. “This is not a hard question. It’s like when the band comes out and says, ‘Are you ready to party?’ Just say yes and enjoy Imagine Dragons like a responsible adult.”

Scott wasn’t the only Republican VP hopeful struggling on TV over the weekend.

Klepper said South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) seemed to have everything going for her in the veepstakes.

“She’s got MAGA credentials, she’s got executive experience, she’s got Fox News anchor face,” he said. “If you ask me, the race is hers to lose. There’s really nothing she could do to ruin her chances.”

Of course, Noem is now in the middle of two controversies stemming from her new book. First, she is coming under fire over a passage in which she describes killing her “less than worthless” young dog. And second, a section about an encounter with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is being removed from the book amid reports it never happened, enhanced by Noem’s baffling response to those reports.

Klepper sums it all up on his Monday night monologue:

