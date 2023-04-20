'Daily Show' Guest Host Jordan Klepper Taunts Tucker Carlson With His Own Words

“Daily Show” guest host Jordan Klepper is less than thrilled that Dominion Voting Systems settled its defamation lawsuit against Fox News for $787 million.

“Dominion was not the only injured party here,” Klepper pointed out. “What about, y’know, our faith in democracy? There are people who will not trust elections for the rest of their lives ― and I have to talk to those people.”

Klepper routinely travels to Donald Trump events, where he spends much of his time talking to “Make America great again” fans who spout wild conspiracy theories.

“I’m going to be arguing with them at Trump rallies every four years for the rest of my life,” he said.

Fox News will not have to apologize on air for spreading election lies as part of the settlement.

“And frankly, we deserve that ― bare minimum,” Klepper said.

So Klepper and the “Daily Show” team chopped up some videos of Tucker Carlson to force out the apology we’ll never get in real life:

Over on “The Late Show,” Stephen Colbert shared a similar mashup message ― with his version featuring various Fox News personalities all taking part in the mock mea culpa: