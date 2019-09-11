Jordan Peele Selected To Receive BAFTA LA's Britannia Award For Directing

Jordan Peele has been selected to receive a Britannia Award, the highest accolade presented by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles.

The “Us” writer-director will be honored with the John Schlesinger Britannia Award for Excellence in Directing, the academy announced on Wednesday. Peele joins other stars who will be honored at the Britannia Awards ceremony on Oct. 25, including Jane Fonda, Jackie Chan, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Steve Coogan.

Chantal Rickards, BAFTA LA CEO, recognized Peele for pushing boundaries and for shining “a light on stories of important social relevance.”

“His imaginative storylines, inclusive casting, and bold style evokes John Schlesinger’s spirit of independence, integrity and commitment to excellence,” Rickards continued. “We are honored to celebrate Jordan’s talents at this year’s ceremony.”

Last year, Peele became the first Black filmmaker to win an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, for his 2017 social thriller, “Get Out.”

His box office record-breaking horror film, “Us,” released in March, boasted the largest weekend ever for an original horror film, according to Variety.

Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o, who starred in “Us,” shared with Rolling Stone earlier this year what it was like working with Peele.

“I thoroughly enjoyed being a part of the realization of Jordan’s imagination,” she said during the interview. “One of the things that makes him an extremely incredible director is how compassionate he is, and he has incredible communication skills.”