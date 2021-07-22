Jordan Peele Drops Poster For His New Horror Film, Which Has The Perfect Title

The title for Jordan Peele’s new horror movie reflects what many viewers said while watching his acclaimed 2017 film, “Get Out”: Nope.

Peele surprised fans on Thursday by tweeting the poster for his next thriller, titled “Nope,” starring Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun and Daniel Kaluuya — who memorably played the main character, Chris Washington, in “Get Out.”

The writer/producer/director, whose screenplay for “Get Out” won an Oscar in 2018, didn’t reveal much about the new project in his tweet. He shared a cloud emoji, seemingly referencing the poster, which features a string of flags coming from clouds in a dark sky.

Peele, whose box-office-shattering thriller “Us” came out in 2019, is set to release another film soon. “Candyman,” directed by Nia DaCosta and based on the 1992 horror classic of the same name, will premiere on Aug. 27.

Peele co-wrote the film with DaCosta and Win Rosenfeld, and it is produced by his production company, Monkeypaw Productions.

Fans will have to wait a while longer for “Nope,” which is set to hit theaters July 22, 2022.

In the meantime, people are already busy at work trying to decode the filmmaker’s new project:

Aliens — Valerie Complex (@ValerieComplex) July 22, 2021

More specifically aliens coming to take Black ppl away 🤷🏽‍♂️ guessing — Valerie Complex (@ValerieComplex) July 22, 2021

Either the Black people noped out, or the aliens did. pic.twitter.com/PTD35XQI9W — Black Women's Lives Matter. Carolyn Hinds (@CarrieCnh12) July 22, 2021

The perfect name for a horror movie 😂 — Ced® (@cedfunches) July 22, 2021

Anyone else see a face in the clouds to the right? pic.twitter.com/66rQI0DU9A — Ryan (@FilmFanRyan) July 22, 2021