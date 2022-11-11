Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions Wants To Terrify Fans With ‘Scariest Podcast Of All Time’

Jordan Peele is gearing up to take his fans on a new spine-chilling journey.

The Academy Award-winning director, who has gained a massive stake in the horror realm in recent years with “Get Out” (2017), “Us” (2019) and “Nope” (2022), is set to release his first audio-only series, “Quiet Part Loud.”

Debuting on Tuesday, the fictional audio series, produced by Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Spotify’s Gimlet Media, will air exclusively on Spotify.

The 12 short-form episodes — starring Tracy Letts, Arian Moayed, Christina Hendricks and Taran Killam — will launch simultaneously, giving fans a chance to indulge in a binge session.

“Quiet Part Loud” is set before the Trump presidency and “follows Rick Egan (Letts), a fear-mongering, a right-wing radio host who loses his platform in the wake of 9/11 for spreading xenophobic rumors surrounding a group of missing Muslim teenagers,” Variety reports.

“Eight years later, the washed-up Egan is slumming it on the convention circuit when a mysterious woman (Hendricks) offers a tantalizing revelation: one of the missing teens has reappeared. Egan embarks on a crusade for vindication and ultimately makes a Faustian bargain with a demonic, shape-shifting sound monster known as “The Blank” (Killam) — which thrives on hatred,” the show’s synopsis continues.

According to producers, “Quiet Part Loud” uses immersive audio and sound design to present “a haunting parable and an unflinching examination of the current state of fear and divisiveness in America” that “explores the roots of our conspiracy-obsessed culture where disinformation now runs rampant,” Variety reports.

The series is also written by Mac Rogers and Clay McLeod Chapman, directed by O’Donnell, and produced by Geoff Foster, Amy McLeish and Katie Pastore.

During a presentation at CinemaCon 2022 in April, Peele, 43, spoke on his directorial style and how he strives to get his audience involved in his suspenseful cinematic adventures.

“I love a rapt audience ... I love to encourage that interaction because that’s what’s giving the audience a unique experience. Roller coasters aren’t fun alone. Being scared isn’t fun alone,” Peele said. “You need that energy.”