Sign Of The Times: Jordan Peele's Nazi-Hunting Series Marching To Screen With New Stars

Fresh off his hit film “Us,” horror-meister Jordan Peele’s series about Nazi hunters set in 1977 New York appears to be gathering steam with recent cast additions.

The Amazon Studios 10-episode series will follow a feisty crew of “vengeance-driven” do-gooders who have discovered that hundreds of Nazis are secretly passing as us — but conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in America. They aim to bring the Nazis to justice.

“The Hunt” is being produced by Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment, and it’s created by David Weil (“Moonfall”).

“When David Weil first shared ‘The Hunt’ with me, I immediately knew that we had to be involved,” Peele said last year after getting a greenlight from Amazon. “It’s cathartic. It’s noir. It’s frighteningly relevant.”

Last week, Australian actress Kate Mulvaney (“The Great Gatsby”) joined the cast as Sister Harriet, one of the hunters, Deadline reported. “How I Met My Mother” alum Josh Radnor signed on last month to play movie star Lonny Flash,” another hunter, in the 10-episode series.

Al Pacino, Jerrika Hinton (“Grey’s Anatomy”) and Logan Lerman (“The Perks of Being a Wallflower”) are already on board. Pacino will play Meyer Offerman, leader of the vigilantes.

Peele has a knack for creating chills that also carry deeper messages for contemporary audiences. And he knows his white supremacy, evidenced by “Get Out!”

“Jordan Peele and Monkeypaw Productions have exhibited a unique ability to develop content that becomes part of the larger cultural conversation,” Sonar CEO Tom Lesinski said in a statement after the project was launched.