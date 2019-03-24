Jordan Peele's 'Us' Takes Over Top Box Office Spot With $70.3 Million Debut

1 / 9 "Horror Movie Hecklers"

"Key & Peele" was always good at exposing our own racial biases by playing with expectations, and they do so brilliantly here. This sketch flips the script on the "loud black movie-goer" stereotype, as two characters played by Key and Peele disrupt a horror movie. But instead of loudly complaining about the plot, they're complaining about things like the "lack of mise-en-scene" and "inconsistent visual language."