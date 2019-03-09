People Are Already Calling Jordan Peele's 'Us' Movie A 'Horror Masterpiece'

Early screenings for Jordan Peele’s “Us” movie have been underway, and people are already praising the horror film, with many calling it a “masterpiece.”

“Us,” which hits theaters March 22, had its world premiere at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin on Friday. It was also screened in cities, including New York City, where some black members of the press were invited to be among the first to see the film.

People have begun taking to social media to praise the movie and to celebrate Peele’s intention to center it around a black family. The film’s cast includes Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, Shahadi Wright Joseph and Evan Alex.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly this past December, Peele said that while “this movie is not about race,” he felt putting a black family at the center of the horror film was “uncharted territory.”

“I felt like it was an important piece of the project to have a black family in the center,” he said.

Many on Twitter shared their feelings of appreciation – and terror – after watching the film:

Jordan Peele's "Us" is a horror masterpiece. We are witnessing the birth of our modern day Hitchcock. 20 years from now we will ask one another what our favorite Peele film is & you will get 10/12 different answers. Incredible performance from Lupita Nyong'o! #UsMovie #UsFirst pic.twitter.com/vvHunYqSxd — Clayton Davis (@AwardsCircuit) March 9, 2019

#UsMovie (Us) is Jordan Peele's masterpiece. It's astonishing. Creepy, visual. The ensemble cast is amazing and I'm still thinking about it. Some might criticize it for stealing from The Strangers, but it works. The Strangers meets You're Next, with a dash of Breaking In. — joscanton (@camclock) March 9, 2019

Many also celebrated Peele for having black journalists screen the movie ahead of its release, with hashtag #UsFirst.

Seeing Us with all of the coolest black people on the internet for #UsFirst pic.twitter.com/dVVft8mCbK — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) March 9, 2019

The fact that they’re doing viewings of #UsMovie for black press and naming it #UsFirst warms my heart. Good on you @Monkeypaw — Joi @ SXSW (@jumpedforjoi) March 9, 2019

One of the first screenings @JordanPeele held for #UsMovie was for the Black press and I’m just so proud I could burst into sparkles...but I can’t because I’m scared and don’t want to look into mirrors and glass for a long time. So there’s that. #UsFirst <— literally! pic.twitter.com/cgusACq2P8 — Joi-Marie (@joimariewrites) March 9, 2019

I just want to put a point on this: the MultiCulti Publicity team at Universal coordinated #UsFirst screenings in LA/NYC/ATL for @UsMovie for Black press/celebrities/influencers as it premiered at #SXSW. They prioritized Black ppl seeing this movie FIRST. I’m kinda gagged. — Tre'vell Anderson (@TrevellAnderson) March 9, 2019

Remember that call to action re: critics of color from @Monkeypaw. This is part of the result of that. https://t.co/8UBOs3tRqj — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) March 9, 2019

But perhaps Janelle Monáe’s response to the film best sums up the reactions on Twitter thus far: