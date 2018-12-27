Jordan Peele's 'Us' Trailer Has Song 'I Got 5 On It' And Twitter Has Some Feelings

Jordan Peele’s new trailer for his upcoming horror film “Us” has a lot of people talking — and singing. It features ’90s hip-hop classic “I Got 5 On It,” and people have opinions.
In the opening sequence of the trailer, stars Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke, playing the parents of the family in the film, can be seen in a car bobbing their heads to the popular mid-’90s hit by Oakland hip-hop duo Luniz, featuring Michael Marshall.
“That’s a classic right there,” Duke says to Nyong’o.
The kids seated in the backseat, played by Shahadi Wright Joseph and Evan Alex, begin discussing the song. Joseph says the song is “about drugs” when Alex asks about its meaning.
The classic hit, off Yukmouth and Numskull’s 1995 album, “Operation Stackola,” is notably a nod to weed culture — and someone contributing $5 to paying for marijuana.
After Peele’s trailer released on Christmas day, people on social media have been sharing their emotional responses to hearing the decades-old song.
Many people on Twitter also noted that hearing the song will likely never be the same after watching the eerie trailer.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly earlier this week, Peele said that choosing the song was “pretty simple.”
“I’m making a movie in Northern California, that’s a Bay Area hip-hop classic and I wanted to explore this very relatable journey of being a parent [and] maybe some of the songs you listened to back in the day aren’t appropriate for your kids,” he said.
He continued:“So that was one level, and another part was, I love songs that have a great feeling but also have a haunting element to them and I feel like the beat in that song has this inherent cryptic energy, almost reminiscent of the ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ soundtrack. So those were the ideas that that song hit the bullseye on for me, and also, it’s just a dope track.”