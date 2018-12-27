Jordan Peele's 'Us' Trailer Has Song 'I Got 5 On It' And Twitter Has Some Feelings

Jordan Peele’s new trailer for his upcoming horror film “Us” has a lot of people talking — and singing. It features ’90s hip-hop classic “I Got 5 On It,” and people have opinions.

In the opening sequence of the trailer, stars Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke, playing the parents of the family in the film, can be seen in a car bobbing their heads to the popular mid-’90s hit by Oakland hip-hop duo Luniz, featuring Michael Marshall.

“That’s a classic right there,” Duke says to Nyong’o.

The kids seated in the backseat, played by Shahadi Wright Joseph and Evan Alex, begin discussing the song. Joseph says the song is “about drugs” when Alex asks about its meaning.

The classic hit, off Yukmouth and Numskull’s 1995 album, “Operation Stackola,” is notably a nod to weed culture — and someone contributing $5 to paying for marijuana.

After Peele’s trailer released on Christmas day, people on social media have been sharing their emotional responses to hearing the decades-old song.

“I got 5 on it” as a horror theme has me reevaluating everything I’ve ever known. — Mike G (@GoMikeG) December 25, 2018

I don't know who is behind flipping I Got 5 On It into a horror movie theme but give that person all the awards. Damn. — Tamoor Hussain (@tamoorh) December 25, 2018

so dope that @JordanPeele used the Luniz "I Got 5 On It" for his US trailer.



Streams going way up on this + introducing a classic record to a new generation



(also the remix is 10/10) pic.twitter.com/QeL04DGkV0 — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) December 25, 2018

Had no idea “I Got 5 On It” could sound like that.



Shit. — Are You Valet? (@ScottieBeam) December 25, 2018

Many people on Twitter also noted that hearing the song will likely never be the same after watching the eerie trailer.

after #UsMovie “i got 5 on it” gonna come on at the function and this finna be us pic.twitter.com/JF6R8LvyEd — vanessa taylor (@BaconTribe) December 25, 2018

I remember playing I got 5 On It during my solo on the Beyonce Experience tour. Now I wish we would've slowed it down and got creepy on people. pic.twitter.com/Nb7CMqRIvY — Divinity Roxx (@diviroxx) December 26, 2018

Jordan Peele didn’t turn “I got 5 on it” into a horror song. It’s a song about not having enough money for weed, it’s already terrifying. — Ashton Womack (@WOMAXO) December 25, 2018

Me, bumpin’ to “I Got 5 On It” cuz it still slaps but also waiting for my evil twin to come kill me: #UsMovie pic.twitter.com/awE51NyW3M — J A Z M I N ✨🇱🇨 (@_queenLEO) December 26, 2018

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly earlier this week, Peele said that choosing the song was “pretty simple.”

“I’m making a movie in Northern California, that’s a Bay Area hip-hop classic and I wanted to explore this very relatable journey of being a parent [and] maybe some of the songs you listened to back in the day aren’t appropriate for your kids,” he said.