NFL Star Jordan Reed Retires At 30 After Troubling Brain Scan

Pro football tight end Jordan Reed announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday, citing the lasting symptoms of head injuries.

Reed, who played six seasons with the Washington Football Team and one with the San Francisco 49ers, sustained at least seven documented concussions, ESPN reported.

Reed received a brain scan at an Orlando, Florida, neurological facility in late winter and said the results led medical professionals to recommend that he stop playing.

“I agreed with them,” Reed told ESPN, adding that it took a while to make the decision.

“Before when I had a concussion I would feel better afterwards and I wouldn’t have lingering effects,” Reed said. “If I didn’t have any symptoms I would have kept playing. I’m OK with it because I know the reason why I’m making the choice is for family and my children, so I can be there for them. It’s just time.”

Reed, who also had concussions in college, has had persistent bouts of blurry vision, USA Today reported.

Reed had 355 receptions with 28 touchdowns in an injury-riddled career. He missed the entire 2019 season after a helmet-to-helmet collision in a preseason game.

Jordan Reed took a BIG shot to the head from Keanu Neal.



15 yard penalty.



Oof. Not the kind of contact you want to see guys taking, especially in preseason.



(Reed popped straight up and was fine.)#Redskins pic.twitter.com/aNVpFbriOk — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoRCC) August 23, 2019

The NFL continues to wrestle with the profound effects of repeated head trauma among its players.

A 2017 study revealed that 99% of deceased NFL players who were examined suffered from the degenerative brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). An NFL senior official finally admitted a link between CTE and head injuries the year before that study.