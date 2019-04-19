Jordyn Woods Will 'Always' Love Kylie Jenner And That's What We Call Growth

Blood may run thicker than lip kit formula, but it looks like Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods’ friendship might be salvageable.

Weeks after Woods was essentially excommunicated KarJenner-style for getting too close to the makeup mogul’s sister Khloe Kardashian’s one-time boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, she’s sending some love her former best friend’s way.

Woods, a 21-year-old model, was swarmed by photographers at Los Angeles International Airport alongside her mother Elizabeth on Thursday, and in footage obtained by TMZ, she commented on the state of her friendship with Jenner.

Emma McIntyre via Getty Images Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner pictured together months before the cheating scandal.

While Woods wasn’t particularly talkative, she did perk up when a photographer asked about support she’s received from Jada Pinkett Smith and her family amid the cheating scandal. Pinkett Smith famously hosted the influencer on her show “Red Table Talk” for a candid conversation about the controversy.

“Honestly, the whole world’s support is amazing,” Woods said at the airport, while signing autographs and taking pictures with fans.

The interviewer then pressed deeper, asking, “Would you be willing to rekindle the friendship and try to make things right with Kylie?”

To which Woods responded: “I have love for everyone.”

Her mother was a bit more resolute, repeatedly stating, “We love Kylie” as the pair moved through the airport.

Woods finally offered a direct comment when the interviewer asked, “You love Kylie?” She kept it short and sweet by replying, “Always.”

James Devaney via Getty Images Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner at an Alexander Wang fashion show at New York Fashion Week in 2016.

Jenner and Woods, childhood friends who were living together when news of the scandal broke, have reportedly had “limited contact” since their relationship took a major pause in February.

“Kylie has had a rough few weeks,” a source told People in March. “She is still upset about the Jordyn situation, although she seems to be doing much better.”

Jenner has been considerably more tight-lipped about the friendship drama, offering only a single comment since the scandal broke ― and that was to dispute reports that she cut the price of her lip kit collaboration with Woods after the rendezvous with Thompson.

“This is just not my character. I would never do something like that and when I saw it, I was like, thrown back,” Jenner told The New York Times in a recent interview. “Jordyn knows I didn’t actually put it on sale.”