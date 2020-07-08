'Fast And The Furious' Star Jordana Brewster And Andrew Form Divorcing

“The Fast and the Furious” star Jordana Brewster and husband Andrew Form are divorcing, several outlets have reported.

Brewster, who has appeared in several entries of the action franchise, filed for divorce in Los Angeles on July 1, according to court records cited by “Today.” The case was classified as a “dissolution with minor children,” according to Us Weekly.

Brewster and Form, who have 4- and 6-year-old sons, separated earlier this year, People reported.

Brewster met Form, a producer, on the set of “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning” in 2005. They got married two years later.

Brewster appeared in “The Fast and the Furious” in 2001, which jumpstarted a series that has earned billions at the box office, and is set to reprise her role as Mia Toretto in another installment of the series titled “F9.” She more recently appeared on two seasons of the “Lethal Weapon” TV show.

Form recently served as a producer on John Krasinski’s horror hit “A Quiet Place” and its sequel, according to IMDB.

