Jordyn Woods To Appear As Guest Star On 'Grown-ish' In Her Acting Debut

Jordyn Woods is slated to guest-star in Freeform’s “grown-ish” during its second season, People reported on Wednesday.

The model and clothing entrepreneur will play Dee, a freshman resident of a dorm at the series’ fictional school, California University. Her character is described as “a sweet soul with a soft spoken and sincere vulnerability,” a spokesperson for Freeform told HuffPost via email.

Woods will appear in one episode ― set to air July 24 ― of the spinoff of ABC’s “black-ish” that stars Yara Shahidi.

The 21-year-old has previously made appearances on reality TV series, including “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and “Life of Kylie.”

After weeks of online speculation that Thompson had allegedly cheated on Kardashian with Woods, the 21-year-old shut down some of the rumors during an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk” in March.

Woods told photographers last month that she will “always” have love for Jenner amid reports of their relationship is strained.