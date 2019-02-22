Jordyn Woods Speaks Out For First Time Amid Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Jordyn Woods has apparently taken the central tenet of Kardashian philosophy to heart over the years: Never let a scandal come in the way of a paycheck.

The 21-year-old model broke her silence on her alleged affair with Tristan Thompson at what else, but of course, a launch event for her collaboration with the fake eyelashes brand Eylure in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

The Eylure X Jordyn Woods Lashes event was Woods’ first public appearance since news broke that she allegedly hooked up with the basketball player 10 months after he welcomed a daughter with best friend Kylie Jenner’s sister Khloe Kardashian.

Woods apparently “hid in the back” during the event, according to onlookers, E! News reports, but did take the mic at one point to address the crowd.

“Thank you guys for coming out and supporting me through everything that’s going on,” she said. “It’s been real, and Eylure has been super real with a project I’ve been working on for over nine months right now.”

Woods and Thompson were spotted hooking up at a private party after a Drake concert in Los Angeles over Valentine’s Day weekend, multiple outlets confirmed earlier this week.

After a mutual friend reportedly informed Khloe Kardashian about the Cleveland Cavaliers player’s alleged infidelity ― he was also caught cheating on the reality TV star days before she gave birth to their daughter ― she officially broke it off for good.

Despite stepping out for her first public appearance since the news broke earlier this week, the Good American designer has stayed relatively silent on the matter, preferring to let her social media activity do the talking.

Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images Khloe Kardashian arrives at the Pretty Little Thing opening event in Los Angeles.

Kardashian seemingly confirmed the rumors by commenting a series of shouting emojis on a post about the affair, before sharing a trio of cryptic quotes about pain and betrayal on her Instagram Story Thursday.

The “Revenge Body” star and her famous family are reportedly “beyond angry and disgusted” with Woods, who’s become a de facto sister to the Kardashian clan after years of close friendship with Jenner.

“The whole family is furious,” an unnamed People source told the outlet. “They were blindsided.”

Woods has reportedly since moved out of Jenner’s guest house, where she’s been living since 2017, and back into her mother’s home.

Jenner is apparently “very torn” over the situation and refusing to speak with Woods, but has yet to make a public comment.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff via Getty Images Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner pose together at 2018 Paris Fashion Week.

“Jordyn has also been trying to reach Kylie numerous times and have her hear her side of the story but Kylie is done,” an unnamed source told E! News. “Kylie will always have Khloe’s back and family comes first.”