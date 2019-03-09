Jordyn Woods Bares New Look In Fresh Start After Khloe Kardashian Tangle

Worst-friend-of-the-moment Jordyn Woods has unveiled a new look in her return to social media as she struggles mightily to turn the page after she allegedly stepped out with Khloe Kardashian’s beau, Tristan Thompson.

In an apparent mea culpa, Woods posted Friday on Instagram: “If you’re reading this, it means God has given you another day to wake up and be grateful and better than you were yesterday.” She included two photos with her long locks cropped and new makeup.

Kardashian walked out on the Cleveland Cavaliers center, the father of her baby daughter, True, after she revealed that he had cheated on her with 21-year-old Woods, her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend. Woods insisted in an interview later that the two only shared a kiss goodbye when she was leaving his house with a group of friends.

“Why you lying?” Kardashian, 34, responded in a tweet, but later said she held Thompson responsible.

What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 2, 2019

The responses were mostly positive on Woods’ Instagram account, which she had stayed silent on for weeks.

But there was no response as of late Friday from Khloe or Kylie.

Khloe Kardashian, however, posted a heartbreaker message on Instagram stories Friday about “staying with someone who didn’t deserve us because we had more good in our heart than they did.”

Thompson, 27, was recently spotted again with 28-year-old model Karizma Ramirez in New York.