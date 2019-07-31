Jordyn Woods Hopes She And Kylie Jenner 'Come Back Together One Day'

Jordyn Woods opened up about her relationship with former BFF Kylie Jenner in an interview this week, explaining that Jenner is her “homie” and that she hopes “everything falls into place.”

On Tuesday, Cosmopolitan UK published a profile of Woods where she spoke about her affair with Tristan Thompson, the boyfriend of family friend Khloe Kardashian and father of his and Kardashian’s daughter, True.

The 21-year-old model and onetime right-hand woman to Jenner was seen cozying up to Thompson at a February gathering at his house, sitting on the arm of a chair Thompson was seated in with her legs dangling on his. Woods later admitted in an interview with Jada Pinkett Smith that Thompson kissed her goodbye that day.

In response to that interview, Kardashian accused Woods of “lying” and insisted Woods was the reason Kardashian and Thompson split. Since then, Woods ― who’d been living in Jenner’s home, but moved out after the affair ― and Jenner have barely been seen together in public.

When asked about the night with Thompson, Woods said she “didn’t know how to feel.”

“I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’ I [told him] ‘I need to go.’ I was leaving already so I walked out immediately. I got in the car. I was in shock,” she said.

“You know that saying, ‘I feel so alone in a room full of people’? I went through a phase of thinking, ‘I’m going to isolate myself, because I don’t know how I feel. I don’t know what the right thing to do is.’”

Woods was also asked how she’s been faring amid the chaos without Jenner at her side. The beauty mogul paused a second before saying: “I love her. That’s my homie. I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier.”

She later said: “A lot of people can be around when things are good. But you don’t know who’s really around until things are bad.”

Emma McIntyre via Getty Images

As for where Jenner stands on all this, there are a few things that indicate ill will. For one, the youngest member of the KarJenner clan told Khloe in an episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” in June that she called Woods after the incident and wasn’t happy with what she heard.

“I called her and she didn’t really say anything. She was just like, you know, crying the whole time,” Jenner said. “And I was just telling her, ‘I’m like scared of you now. Like, you’re capable of waking up the next morning with a smile on your face.’” Jenner told her sister that she told Woods she wasn’t “thinking about True, not Khloe, not me,” and that her former friend “could do whatever, but when it affects my family, me, then that’s when it’s a problem.” Additionally, as of this week, Jenner’s ties appeared to be fully cut when she unfollowed Woods on Instagram.