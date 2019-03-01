Jordyn Woods Explains What Happened With Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian

Jordyn Woods opened up to Jada Pinkett Smith about her alleged affair with Tristan Thompson, the boyfriend of family friend Khloe Kardashian and father of his and Kardashian’s daughter, True.

The 21-year-old and best friend to Kylie Jenner joined Smith on her Facebook show, “Red Table Talk” in an emotional interview. Woods maintained that she was not the reason Kardashian and Thompson broke up, but admitted that he had kissed her earlier this month.

“This is grown woman mess on another level,” says Woods early in the video, before explaining her side of the story.

She said she went to dinner with some friends, then to a bar, and then to Thompson’s house with a large group of friends. Woods said she didn’t think at the time that it was weird that she was, along with others, at Thompson’s house. Now, she says she realizes that she should have never been there.

Woods insisted she never gave Thompson a lap dance or made out with him, and that she never left the larger group to be alone with Thompson. She said she was sitting on the arm of a chair Thompson was seated in with her legs dangling on his legs.

“I can understand why that would be the story,” said Woods. She conceded that the way she was sitting might have been perceived as inappropriate, but said there was “never anything intimate.”

However, Woods said Thompson did later kiss her on the lips to say goodbye.

“I don’t think he’s wrong either, because I allowed myself to be in that position. When alcohol is involved, people make dumb moves and get caught up in the moment,” she said, before admitting that she thought to herself, “that didn’t happen.”

Woods told Smith she can take responsibility and say, “I shouldn’t be doing that.”

“Because there’s so much history involved, I wasn’t thinking right. I take full responsibility for that,” said Woods.

The model spoke to Smith because she is a longtime friend of the Smith family and was introduced to Jenner by Jaden Smith, whom she also once dated, according to People.

The Woods-Thompson drama began over Valentine’s Day weekend when she and Thompson were reportedly seen hooking up at a private party after a Drake concert in Los Angeles. A mutual friend reportedly told Khloe Kardashian about her NBA beau’s alleged actions and she ended their relationship.

Previously, Thompson had cheated on Kardashian mere days before she gave birth to their daughter. In April 2018, a video obtained by The Daily Mail featured Thompson snuggling with another woman at a rooftop bar in New York City. The pair was later seen entering and leaving a hotel together. More footage came out afterward that featured the basketball player kissing two women at a hookah lounge in D.C. in October.

As for Woods, she’s reportedly moved out of Jenner’s guest house, where she’s been living since 2017, and back into her mother’s home.