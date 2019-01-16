José Feliciano Song Brings Twitter To Tears On 'Tonight Show' From Puerto Rico

“The Tonight Show” from Puerto Rico on Tuesday saved the best for last.
José Feliciano and Ozuna teamed up on an acoustic version of Noel Estrada’s “En Mi Viejo San Juan” (“In My Old San Juan”) to close out the special. Host Jimmy Fallon introduced the performance as a “love song to Puerto Rico from the people who call it home.”
You don’t have to understand Spanish to appreciate the beauty of it.
Just listen above and check out the Twitter cheers and tears below.
