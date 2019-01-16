José Feliciano Song Brings Twitter To Tears On 'Tonight Show' From Puerto Rico

“The Tonight Show” from Puerto Rico on Tuesday saved the best for last.

José Feliciano and Ozuna teamed up on an acoustic version of Noel Estrada’s “En Mi Viejo San Juan” (“In My Old San Juan”) to close out the special. Host Jimmy Fallon introduced the performance as a “love song to Puerto Rico from the people who call it home.”

You don’t have to understand Spanish to appreciate the beauty of it.

Just listen above and check out the Twitter cheers and tears below.

José Feliciano singing "En Mi Viejo San Juan" got me really bad!💘 Thank you for bringing me back home for a little while @jimmyfallon ! @FallonTonight #TheTonightShowDesdePuertoRico — Annivette 🍃 (@AnnivetteCR) January 16, 2019

Not gonna lie I was in tears watching José Feliciano and @ozuna singing ‘En mi viejo San Juan’ tonights show was incredible @jimmyfallon is an amazing person. #TonightShowPuertoRico — Joselin🌼 (@Thejosselinn) January 16, 2019

I stumbled upon this tonight and honestly hearing José Feliciano and Ozuna sing En Mi Viejo San Juan made me want to cry. It was so nice 😭 #TonightShowPuertoRico — Wendolayah Martinez (@notwendydarling) January 16, 2019

Crying with Jose Feliciano! #TonightShowPuertoRico — Mildred Maisonet (@maisonetmildre1) January 16, 2019

